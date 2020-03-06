Stock market live updates: Sell-off intensifies, Dow set for 700-point drop, 10-year sinks

A trader works before the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 20, 2019 in New York City.

The global flight to the safety of government debt continued on Friday as investors piled into U.S. Treasurys and sent the yield on the 10-year note to record lows. The exodus out of equities sent the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to 0.695% around 4:45 a.m. ET, below 0.7% for the first time ever, according to Tradeweb data. As of the latest reading, however, the 10-year yield had moved off those lows to 0.769%. — Franck, Francolla

Though it will cover a period before the worst of the coronavirus fears hit, investors will be closely watching this morning's nonfarm payrolls report when it hits at 8:30 am ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting 175,000 new jobs in February and the unemployment rate dropping back down to its 50-year low of 3.5%. ""Now more than ever, we need to focus on the labor market data," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "The consumer has kind of kept things afloat." – Cox

With yesterday's steep slide, 78% of the S&P 500 is now in correction territory, or more than 10% below recent highs. 41% of the index, or 207 stocks, are currently trading in bear market territory, or more than 20% below recent highs. - Stevens

It's been a volatile week of whipsaw market moves, and Friday is shaping up to be the same story on the Street. U.S. stock futures are pointing to sharp losses at the open, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average set to slide more than 500 points for a loss of 2.2%. The S&P 500 is set to open down 2.2%, while the Nasdaq is set to drop 3%.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spook markets, investors are shedding equities in favor of so-called safe haven assets. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury is at an all-time low, and the utilities sector is on pace for its best week ever. - Stevens

CNBC's Gina Francolla contributed reporting.

