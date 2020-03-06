The plunge in bond yields is scary now but could be helpful later

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange, March 5, 2020. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

The steep plunge in interest rates this week is reflecting fear about the future and also is planting seeds for a recovery once the coronavirus scare subsides. Government bond yields have reached what were once unthinkable levels. The benchmark 10-year U.S. note briefly fell below 0.7% on Friday, a level more consistent with slow-growing European economies or Japan rather than a country that has been one of the brightest spots on the global landscape. Bond prices and yields move inversely to one another. Those low yields elsewhere have been a symbol of a decade of futility for debt-laden European countries and a Japan that is still trying to break the back of deflation. However, that doesn't necessarily translate into the same fate for the U.S. "When we come out of this in six months, you're going to have a lot of stimulus in the pipeline," said Mike Collins, senior portfolio manager at PGIM Fixed Income. "I'm actually expecting a pretty significant recovery in the back half of the year because of the seasonality of this. Remember, we had a lot of economic momentum going into this."

Indeed, Friday's jobs report was just the latest data point to show the economy had solid momentum heading into the coronavirus scare, but to no avail. The market stampede saw indiscriminate selling in stocks and huge buying in government bonds, trades that seemed to feed off each other and didn't respond to the continuing spate of good economic news. "It's gotten to be kind of a circular trade," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics. "Equities are looking at the drop in the 10-year and the entire curve. That knocks equities lower and we get a flight to quality. It just ping-pongs back and forth between the two markets and drives everything lower." But Rupert also thinks the drop in yields, while signifying near-term panic, are signaling what could be a better path ahead.

The debate over lower yields