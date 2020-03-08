Coronavirus live updates: Grand Princess to disembark passengers; New Hampshire reports new cases

In this image from video, provided by the California National Guard, a helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California Thursday, March 5, 2020. California National Guard | AP

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: More than 107,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University

Global deaths: At least 3,648, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University

U.S. cases: At least 437, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University

U.S. deaths: At least 19, according to data compiled by NBC News All times are in Eastern Standard Time

9:45 am: New Hampshire reports two news cases of coronavirus

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported two new presumptive positive test results for the coronavirus. One patient is a man from Grafton County who was in contact with an infected person at Hope Bible Fellowship, a church in West Lebanon, New Hampshire. The second patient is a man from Rockingham County who traveled to Italy. –Newburger

9:40 am: Passengers on Grand Princess cruise ship in California will face quarantine

The Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship will be transferred to military facilities for medical screenings and a 14-day quarantine. California officials said earlier this week there are more than 3,500 people aboard the ship, which has been idled at sea, about 50 miles from San Francisco, since Wednesday. The ship will move to the port in Oakland, California on Sunday to begin disembarking guests. The nearly 1,000 passengers who are residents of California will be quarantined at Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, HHS said, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. Vice President Mike Pence said Friday there were at least 21 people infected by COVID-19 on the ship, 19 of whom were crew members. HHS did not say whether crew members will face quarantine or disembark from the ship. – Feuer

9:30 am: US Army restricts travel to Italy, South Korea over virus