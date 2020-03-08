Coronavirus live updates: Grand Princess to disembark passengers; New Hampshire reports new cases

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times are in Eastern Standard Time
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported two new presumptive positive test results for the coronavirus.
One patient is a man from Grafton County who was in contact with an infected person at Hope Bible Fellowship, a church in West Lebanon, New Hampshire. The second patient is a man from Rockingham County who traveled to Italy. –Newburger
The Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship will be transferred to military facilities for medical screenings and a 14-day quarantine. California officials said earlier this week there are more than 3,500 people aboard the ship, which has been idled at sea, about 50 miles from San Francisco, since Wednesday.
The ship will move to the port in Oakland, California on Sunday to begin disembarking guests. The nearly 1,000 passengers who are residents of California will be quarantined at Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, HHS said, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia.
Vice President Mike Pence said Friday there were at least 21 people infected by COVID-19 on the ship, 19 of whom were crew members. HHS did not say whether crew members will face quarantine or disembark from the ship. – Feuer
The U.S. Army said it has decided to restrict travel to and from Italy and South Korea due to coronavirus outbreaks, and will also prohibit foreign troops from participating in U.S. exercises, exchanges and visits in the most affected nations.
The decision, described to Reuters by an Army spokeswoman, follows the confirmation on Saturday that two additional U.S. service members have tested positive for the virus: a sailor in Italy and a Marine at Fort Belvoir, Virginia – an important military base in a Washington D.C. suburb.
One additional U.S. service member, a soldier in South Korea, has also tested positive for the virus. – Reuters