Coronavirus live updates: China reports 22 more fatalities, bringing death toll to 3,119

All times below are in Beijing time.
Japan's economy slowed an annualized 7.1% in the October-December quarter, worse than a Reuters forecast of a 6.6% contraction and the biggest fall since 2014, according to Reuters.
The virus outbreak has hit production in the country, disrupting supply chains and damaging tourism.
The worse-than-expected decline has led to fears that Japan could see growth contract for two straight quarters, which is defined as a technical recession.
China reported 40 new confirmed cases and 22 additional deaths as of Mar. 8. Of the new cases, 36 came from Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus, while 21 out of 22 deaths in the mainland were from Hubei, the National Health Commission reported.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the mainland to 80,735 and the cumulative death toll to 3,119.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he will quarantine himself this week until a full 14 days have passed since the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he briefly interacted with an attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus. "That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake," he said in a statement on Twitter.
He said that interaction did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for self-quarantine, but that he would do so "out of an abundance of caution."
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. now stands at 511, according to data compiled by NBC News, and there are at least 21 deaths attributable to the virus.
Washington state is the worst hit, with at least 116 confirmed cases and 18 fatalities. New York has identified 106 cases and California has confirmed 102 people who have tested positive.
Oregon joined a growing number states to declare emergencies to contain the virus after the state's confirmed cases doubled to 14. New York declared a state of emergency on Saturday.
California, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah and Washington have also declared emergencies. Pennsylvania has issued a disaster declaration and the city of Austin, Texas has issued a local disaster declaration. — Kimball
