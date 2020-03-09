Coronavirus live updates: China reports 22 more fatalities, bringing death toll to 3,119

People wearing masks visit a market amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 8, 2020 in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China. Liu Ranyang | China News Service | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: At least 106,893, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Global deaths: At least 3,639, according to the latest figures from the WHO All times below are in Beijing time.

9:05 am: Japan GDP shrinks faster than expected

Japan's economy slowed an annualized 7.1% in the October-December quarter, worse than a Reuters forecast of a 6.6% contraction and the biggest fall since 2014, according to Reuters. The virus outbreak has hit production in the country, disrupting supply chains and damaging tourism. The worse-than-expected decline has led to fears that Japan could see growth contract for two straight quarters, which is defined as a technical recession.

8:14 am: China reports 40 new cases and 22 more deaths

China reported 40 new confirmed cases and 22 additional deaths as of Mar. 8. Of the new cases, 36 came from Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus, while 21 out of 22 deaths in the mainland were from Hubei, the National Health Commission reported. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the mainland to 80,735 and the cumulative death toll to 3,119.

7:45 am: Senator Ted Cruz to self-quarantine after interacting with CPAC attendee who tested positive

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he will quarantine himself this week until a full 14 days have passed since the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he briefly interacted with an attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus. "That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake," he said in a statement on Twitter. He said that interaction did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for self-quarantine, but that he would do so "out of an abundance of caution." All times below are in Eastern time.

5:26 pm: US cases now top 500, at least 21 deaths