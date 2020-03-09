Cramer: I spoke to David Tepper — he's concerned about coronavirus and says US needs fiscal help

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that hedge fund legend David Tepper is worried about the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

"I spoke to David this morning and yesterday, and it is the 'game changer' make no mistake about it," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "He's very, very concerned."

Cramer's reference to "game changer" is a call back to what the Appaloosa Management founder told him in an interview last month at the Super Bowl in Miami for TheStreet.

The coronavirus has "certainly ruined the environment" for stocks that had been the case before the outbreak, Tepper told Cramer on the red carpet for 9th Annual NFL Honors show, one day before the big game on Feb. 2.

"You have to be careful, because it may be a game changer. So you've just got to be cautious," Tepper said at the time. Besides his investing interests, Tepper owns the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

On Jan. 17, as the S&P 500 was still powering higher before the coronavirus outbreak was in the daily headlines, Tepper emailed "Squawk Box" co-host Joe Kernen, saying he loves "riding a horse that's running."

However, he told Kernen then, "At some point, the market will get to a level that I will slow down that horse and eventually get off." Tepper did not specify when that might be.