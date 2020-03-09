PGA commissioner knocks down threat from rival tour that's trying to woo golf's biggest stars with promises of huge payouts

Tiger Woods celebrates his two stroke victory on the 18th hole green as fans watch behind him during the final round of the TOUR Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A proposed rival golf league is going after the PGA Tour's biggest players with the promise of big money, but PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said its new media deal announced Monday means even bigger pay days are coming for Tour players.

The Premier Golf League is putting forward an 18-event global tour that would compete against the PGA Tour that hopes to launch in 2022. It's being backed by The Raine Group and reportedly some Middle Eastern investors. The league has been courting everyone from Tiger Woods to Dustin Johnson to Phil Mickelson, trying to win them over. The main selling point: bigger prize money and sharing in the profits with an equity stake for some. According to reports, players would vie for $10 million prize each week, in addition to a season-ending championship.

So far, players are weighing their options.

"Have I been personally approached? Yes, and my team's been aware of it and we've delved into the details of it and trying to figure it all out," Woods told reporters ahead of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational earlier in February. "There's a lot of information that we're still looking at and whether it's reality or not."

On the heels of signing a new $700 million per year media deal, Monahan spoke with CNBC about the potential threat of the Premiere Golf League and what he's doing to ensure the future of the Tour is lucrative for its players.

"We just announced today a nine-year deal with some of the best media companies in the world that are going to be able to allow us to adapt and evolve to a changing marketplace. We're underpinned by 120 of the best companies in the world that sponsor tournaments and support our tour," Monahan said.

Monahan joined the PGA Tour in 2008, and this is his first media rights deal as the commissioner.

The agreement, which is valued 70% higher than the Tour's previous media deal, shows that business is strong as some of the biggest names including ViacomCBS, Comcast/NBC Sports Group, and the Walt Disney's Company's ESPN+ are willing to pay big money for valuable golf rights.

While the Premiere Golf League has gained a lot of recent publicity, Monahan said the PGL concept is not new and it's not keeping him up at night. So far, no broadcast partner has been announced.

"I think that given they have been around for a number of years, and that the Tour has had other concepts come forward, I think for us, we're much more focused on our business," he said.

Monahan points to the long-established history, success and stability of the Tour, it's new broadcast and digital-rights deal and its impressive portfolio of Fortune 500 sponsors.

"We've got big money that's coming into our sport and you have to ask yourself why. To me, it's because the sport is working and has gotten tremendous momentum, so I would say that we're or in some respects flattered by that, and at the same time we're expected to keep doing what we do and do so well which is to move forward," Monahan said.

A representative for PGL was not immediately available to comment.

But after Monday's media rights announcement, it's not just the PGL offering big paydays. Monahan said the money from the new deal will trickle down, meaning there will be more money for everyone.