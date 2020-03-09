Watch live: New York mayor Bill de Blasio addresses coronavirus outbreak as confirmed cases rise statewide

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is scheduled to speak on the deadly coronavirus at a press briefing Monday.

He will be joined by New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

The briefing comes two days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York continues to rise. Multiple New York state high schools have closed in precautionary measure after suspected cases in those communities.

The New York Times reported on Monday that the city's public schools are unlikely to be closed any time soon. Carranza told the Times he considered such actions to be an "extreme" measure and a "last resort."

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan in China's Hubei province in December, has spread to dozens of countries globally with more than 111,000 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 3,892 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There have been at least 566 cases in the United States and at least 22 deaths, according to the latest official tallies.

The outbreak has roiled markets and led governments to take drastic actions as it rapidly spreads across the globe.

