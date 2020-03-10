Here's a point-by-point plan to 'cripple' Big Tech companies from tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya

In his annual letter to stakeholders, early Facebook executive and Social Capital Founder Chamath Palihapitiya shared his vision of how the largest tech companies in the U.S. might be broken up and "crippled."

"If the regulator's efforts are successful, Big Tech will be broken up within the decade," Palihapitiya wrote.

So far, little regulation has been imposed on the tech industry at the federal level, but that could soon change. In Congress, lawmakers are weighing proposals to protect consumers' data privacy and limit a sweeping liability protection for online platforms. At the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, regulators are evaluating the competitive practices of Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google.

Palihapitiya said breaking up those four and Microsoft will be the "first signal that the modern Gilded Age is ending." He argues that trust-busting "is the most realistic way of making capitalism work for everyone versus the few."

Here's what he says could be done.