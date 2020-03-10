Walmart, Starbucks and others face a new coronavirus challenge: Sick workers and fearful customers

An Uber driver. A Starbucks barista. A Walmart store employee.

Retailers, fast-food chains and customer service-related companies face a new challenge as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in the U.S.: Some of their workers are getting sick.

Walmart became one of the latest U.S. companies to confirm it had a sick employee on Monday. The female employee works in Cynthiana, a small town about 30 miles northeast of Lexington, Kentucky. She became the state's first resident to test positive for COVID-19.

The coronavirus outbreak has changed how consumer-facing brands do business in recent weeks. Starbucks and Dunkin' banned reusable mugs. McDonald's stepped up frequency of cleaning. Some Taco Bell and Wendy's franchises are using tamper-proof packaging to keep delivery drivers from swiping fries. Target is putting limits on purchases of hand sanitizer and some cleaning products to keep the items stocked on shelves. It also is wiping down checkout lanes and touchscreens every 30 minutes.

Even with prevention measures, companies may see the number of sick employees rise, said Dr. David Zieg, a family medicine doctor and consultant for human resources firm Mercer.

"We can take all the precautions we need, but cases will pop up," he said. "It's the nature of this particular virus."

The number of cases in the U.S. is rising so quickly, the case counts are changing by the hour and local officials are having trouble keeping up. There were roughly 100 cases across the U.S. a week ago. By Tuesday afternoon, infections climbed above 800 across the country.

The size and scope of some companies also increases the odds. Walmart, for example, has stores across the country and is the nation's largest private employer with 1.5 million workers in the U.S.

When he spoke about the first case in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged Monday that employers may worry about facing stigma from customers who are fearful of the virus.

"For everybody who has been through that Walmart, I know it's going to make you nervous," Beshear said at a news conference, according to a report in the Lexington Herald Leader. "Just because you've been there doesn't mean that you have the coronavirus. We have to stay calm."