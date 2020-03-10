The drop in oil was perhaps the 'final straw' for US credit markets, strategist says

A pumpjack near the Yamashinskoye rural settlement in the Almetyevsk District.

Falling oil prices may be the "primary reason" for volatility in U.S. credit markets, including historic lows on Treasury yields this week, according to a fixed income strategist.

The credit market is sensitive to moves in oil because a "very large portion" of high-yield bonds in America are issued by companies involved in energy production, distribution and exploration, Thomas Tzitzouris of Strategas Research Partners said.

"There's just a lot of leverage there," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer of Dubai-based Al Mal Capital, agreed that these firms are vulnerable to oil price shocks.

"They're on the brink, for some of them, of bankruptcies, and obviously this could have a ripple effect on the whole credit market," he said.