GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz says he tested negative for coronavirus, will stay quarantined after contact with Trump

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tuesday that his lab test for the new coronavirus came back negative, but he will stay under self-quarantine through Thursday afternoon out of "an abundance of caution."

"We appreciate the great folks working in the United States and around the world to combat this virus," Gaetz tweeted.

The Florida congressman said he will remain quarantined until 2 p.m. Thursday.

On Monday, Gaetz rode on Air Force One with President Donald Trump on a flight to Washington, D.C., from Orlando, Fla.

During that flight, Gaetz was reportedly informed that he had previously been exposed to someone who had been diagnosed with the virus.

Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally, then essentially quarantined himself in a section of the president's plane, The New York Times reported.

Trump told reporters on Capitol Hill earlier Tuesday that he has not been tested for the coronavirus since his exposure to Gaetz.

"I don't think it is a big deal. I would do it. I don't feel any reason — I feel extremely good. I feel very good, but I guess it's not a big deal to get tested and it's something I would do," Trump said.

"Again — spoke to the White House doctor, terrific guy, talented guy. He said he sees no reason to do it. There's no symptoms, no anything," Trump said.

The president was also photographed shaking hands at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday with Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who also said he was exposed to the infected person at CPAC.

Collins, along with Gaetz and at least three other members of Congress, are currently under self quarantine.