Watch: Coronavirus task force holds press briefing as Trump talks about tax relief

[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Members of the task force created to address the deadly coronavirus outbreak are expected to hold a press briefing Tuesday at the White House.

The outbreak has been increasing in severity in the United States, prompting states like New York to develop their own tests and politicians to announce self-quarantines. Markets have dropped in response to the coronavirus and its deepening effects on the global economy.

President Donald Trump met with Senate and House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss "a possible tax relief measure" that would provide "a timely and effective response to the coronavirus."

Task force members include Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci and Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli, among others.

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to dozens of countries globally with more than 118,000 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 4,262 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There have been at least 805 cases in the United States and at least 28 deaths, according to the latest tallies from John Hopkins University.

The outbreak has roiled markets and led governments to take drastic actions as it rapidly spreads across the globe.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.