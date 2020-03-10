Working remotely due to the coronavirus? This technology from your employer is key

A woman wears a masks in Chinatown following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 30, 2020. Kamil Krzaczynski | Reuters

Will corporate VPNs – virtual private networks – be able to handle the strain caused by thousands of telecommuting employees? We may be about to find out, as companies plan to have their workers stay home to avoid the spread of coronavirus. VPNs, which protect information sent between employees and businesses, are secured web connections used by more than 400 million businesses and consumers worldwide according to GlobalWebTKIndex. VPNs help companies encrypt data and scan devices for malware to prevent hacking threats. The global VPN market, which was valued at $15 billion in 2016, is set to grow from an estimated $20.6 billion in 2018 to nearly $36 billion in 2022, Orbis Research and Statista forecast. On March 3, Bloomberg News reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co. had asked 10% of its approximately 127,000 employees to work from home, thereby allowing the company to test its plan for office closures. The next day, Yahoo Finance reported that Amazon had asked its employees to check their VPN connections by logging in remotely. These tests will reveal whether existing corporate VPNs are up to the challenge of suddenly supporting a large remote workforce. Daryl Plummer, VP, analyst, and Gartner Fellow at the research and advisory firm Gartner, said that in some cases, VPNs could become overloaded from spikes in traffic. "Many companies use VPNs dependent on traffic over the public Internet, an unreliable transport which can develop problems as connections are made from different parts of the world," he said. "This translates into slowdowns and reduced quality of service overall." Matias Katz, CEO of the endpoint security company Byos, said that for the most part, VPNs are designed to be used by a subgroup of employees. They are not intended to be used by entire companies, all at once. "If Amazon's 750,000 employees all simultaneously connect to the corporate VPN, it will likely crash," he said.

The ultimate stress test

Josh Bohls, CEO of Inkscreen, which creates technology to protect sensitive content, said that smaller companies might experience their own growing pains as well if a sizeable portion of their employees is required to telecommute. "VPN accounts are licensed, so a company adding chunks of users is going to experience a cost increase and time to set up and inform new users," he said. "You can bet that Internet traffic will be much, much slower than usual." Byos' Matias Katz said that under certain circumstances, all productivity could come to a screeching halt. "The most severe problem includes not being able to use the technology at all because it has been overloaded and crashed," he said. Katz also said that there's another potential problem. VPNs encrypt data that's in transit from point A to point B, but they don't protect the remote employee's device, where the data itself lives. If a hacker accesses that device, the data can be used to access the employer's network and servers.

