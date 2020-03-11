Bernie Sanders will stay in the 2020 race after latest primary setback

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a press conference at his campaign office in Burlington, Vermont, March 4, 2020.

Bernie Sanders vowed Wednesday to push forward in the 2020 presidential race despite the latest series of blows to his White House ambitions.

The Vermont senator admitted Tuesday "was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view." Even so, he said he would stay in the race at least through Sunday's debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Donald Trump must be defeated, and I will do everything in my power to make that happen. On Sunday night, in the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to accomplish that goal," Sanders told reporters at his Vermont headquarters. He spoke in Burlington on Wednesday for the first time since another round of Democratic primaries squeezed his hopes of winning the party's presidential nomination.

Results Tuesday all but quashed the Vermont senator's push to rack up a majority of pledged delegates. Carried by projected wins in Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho and all important Michigan, Biden took a decisive step toward facing Trump in November. Sanders will win North Dakota's caucus, while Washington state's primary is still too close to call, according to NBC News projections.

Sanders, the race's front-runner a mere two weeks ago, now needs a rapid turnaround — the likes of which Biden saw when his campaign floundered ahead of the South Carolina primary late last month. The coming days may offer his last chance to alter the shape of the race.

The firebrand senator will debate Biden one-on-one for the first time on Sunday night in Arizona. He hopes a strong performance will help him Tuesday when four states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — vote and award a trove of nearly 600 pledged delegates.

Biden has led polls of Florida, the day's biggest prize, by a wide margin.

Sanders had some candid moments Wednesday in describing his campaign's struggles. However, he pointed to what he considers his campaign's major triumphs in a race that has slipped out of his grasp.

"What became even more apparent yesterday is that while we are currently losing the delegate count … we are strongly winning in two enormously important areas which will determine the future of our country," he said.

Sanders highlighted the popularity of "our progressive agenda." He touted surveys showing support for proposals such as higher taxes on the wealthy, a $15 per hour minimum wage and tuition-free public college.

The White House hopeful also contended "we are winning the generational debate" as young voters overwhelmingly support his campaign in primaries. However, exit polls show Sanders has struggled to boost turnout among young voters as Biden dominates among older Democrats, a more reliable section of the electorate.

The democratic socialist senator admitted "we are losing the debate over electability." Sanders said some voters have told him they think Biden is best equipped to beat Trump in November.

"Needlessly to say, I strongly disagree with that assertion," he said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

