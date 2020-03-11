Trump cancels events in Colorado and Nevada 'out of an abundance of caution' over coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks at an evening “Keep America Great Rally” at the Wildwood Convention Center on January 28, 2020 in Wildwood, New Jersey.

President Donald Trump canceled his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada "out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Wednesday.

The cancellations came shortly after Trump announced in a televised address to the nation that the U.S. would bar travelers coming from Europe for 30 days in the latest attempt to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

That rare Oval Office address followed a harrowing day for markets, which saw one major index plunge to bear-market levels, and U.S. officials, who at every level of government introduced their own coronavirus response measures. Dow futures dropped 1,000 points Wednesday night after the president concluded his speech.

"Out of an abundance of caution from the Coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada," Grisham said, NBC News reported.

Trump was scheduled to appear as the featured speaker at the Republican Jewish Coalition's national meeting this week in Las Vegas. After Trump decided to abandon his travel plans to Nevada, the conference itself was postponed until further notice.

"In light of the COVID-19 epidemic, in consultation with the White House and our outside experts, we have regretfully decided to postpone the RJC Annual Meeting," the RJC said. "We will look for dates in the near future when we can reschedule and when the current health crisis allows."

The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, , Johns Hopkins University data shows. The World Health Organization , a significant step informed by a belief that the death toll and global reach of the fast-spreading virus will continue to grow.

In the U.S., the numbers are smaller, with more than 1,000 cases and at least 35 deaths confirmed so far, according to Johns Hopkins. But Trump administration officials warned earlier Wednesday that the worst is yet to come, and those grim expectations have prompted Congress, state officials and corporate leaders to take major action.

With markets fluctuating wildly, the White House has put forward possible economic stimulus measures. Trump and his top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, this week floated a series of actions, . That plan has been met with reluctance even by some Republicans.

In his address Wednesday night, Trump reiterated his call for Congress to provide payroll tax relief, and announced other measures for several groups impacted by the virus.

In addition to legislation, Trump said he would instruct the Small Business Administration to "provide capital and liquidity" to small businesses. Trump also he was asking the Treasury Department to allow tax payments to be deferred for some people and businesses.

Democratic leaders unveiled their own plan Wednesday, proposing more than a dozen "critical measures" intended to provide relief to local communities. The plans come less than a week after Trump signed an $8.3 billion emergency aid bill that sailed through Congress with bipartisan support.