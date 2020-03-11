How the coronavirus crisis might trip up your tax filing

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing about the Fiscal Year 2021 budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 3, 2020.

If coronavirus is keeping you from filing your tax return in a timely fashion, it just might be time to ask for an extension.

The illness has hampered supply chains and battered stock markets around the world, and the ripple effect could hit your 2019 tax season.

The U.S. Treasury is considering pushing the 2019 tax deadline beyond April 15, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Accountants and small businesses are also watching how the IRS proceeds with the March 16 tax return deadline for partnerships and S-corps.

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, has the authority to push out the deadline for tax filings and payments for up to six months, said Nicole Kaeding, vice president of policy promotion at the National Taxpayers Union Foundation.

In the event of a federal disaster, he could extend the deadline by up to one year, she said.

For now, it's unclear how Treasury and the IRS will proceed, but taxpayers do have tools at their disposal if they think they need more time.