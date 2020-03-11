The European Central Bank is set to deliver a major stimulus package to counter the coronavirus impact

04 November 2019, Berlin: Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), will give the laudation to President of the Bundestag Schäuble at the "VDZ Publishers' Night 2019

The European Central Bank (ECB), contrary to the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, has not done anything concrete yet to counter the escalating coronavirus crisis that has hit global equity markets.

That will likely change this week as policymakers convene in Frankfurt for a two-day session starting Wednesday. The meeting comes as the euro zone's third-largest economy Italy is in national lockdown, after extending quarantine measures around the northern region of Lombardy to the rest of the country.

"The economic and financial outlook has deteriorated. First, the Lombardy quarantine is likely to increase the direct and indirect costs of the virus shock," said Mark Wall, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, in a note.

"Second, the tightening of financial conditions is worsening and broadening."

Inflation expectations are at new record lows and the economic costs of the outbreak of the coronavirus will be substantial. As the situation is fast moving, it is unclear how big the economic impact will be in the end, but it will be significant.