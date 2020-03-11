Escalating an oil price war with Russia, Saudi Arabia moves to ramp up production

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman al Saud at a ceremony to sign joint documents following Russian-Saudi talks at the Al-Yamamah Royal Palace.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia unveiled plans Wednesday to dramatically ramp up oil production, raising the stakes of an all-out price war with non-OPEC leader Russia.

State-owned oil behemoth Saudi Aramco said Wednesday that it had been asked by the Saudi energy ministry to raise its production capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 12 million bpd at present.

The oil-rich kingdom has been pumping around 9.7 million bpd in recent months, but it has plenty of spare capacity to pump more crude, with hundreds of millions of barrels also in storage.

"This bold move to attempt to order production to 13 (million) barrels confirms that Saudi is trying to apply maximum pressure on both Russia and the U.S.," Cailin Birch, a global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), told CNBC via email on Wednesday.

"By sending signals that they will flood the market as soon as possible, they may be hoping to either force Russia back to the negotiating table or to prompt a wave of bankruptcies and investment cuts in the U.S. that would have a noticeable impact on shale production," Birch said.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $36.09 Wednesday morning, down over 3%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $33.35 around 2.9% lower.

Oil prices have almost halved since the start of 2020.