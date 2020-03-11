US companies in China are finding it harder to make money

As growth slows in the world's second-largest economy, U.S. companies are looking for more reasons why they should stay and invest more.

Many members of the Beijing-based American Chamber of Commerce in China said they are earning less in the country, and that market access remains an issue in certain industries despite recent Chinese government efforts, according to a survey conducted late last year and released Tuesday.

"More than half of the respondents from the Technology sector, a sector in which American companies should be highly competitive, say they are treated unfairly," the report said, citing responses from more than 370 company representatives.

"More than half of our members say they would increase investment in China if markets were to open on a par with the US," the report said.

The survey was conducted before the U.S. and China eased more than 18 months of trade tensions by signing a phase one trade agreement in January, and prior to the outbreak of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 3,100 people in China. Officially called COVID-19, the disease has now hit more than 100 countries including the U.S. and several in Europe. Fears of the virus' impact on worldwide economic growth have sent global markets reeling.