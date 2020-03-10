Coronavirus live updates: China reports 19 new cases, Italy locks down entire country

A man wearing a protective mask passes by the Coliseum in Rome on March 7, 2020 amid fear of Covid-19 epidemic. Alberto Pizzoli | AFP | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: At least 110,029, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Global deaths: At least 3,817, according to the latest figures from the WHO All times below are in Beijing time.

8:15 am: China reports 19 new cases, 17 more deaths

China reported 19 new confirmed cases and 17 additional deaths as of March 9, according to the country's National Health Commission. Of the new cases, 17 were confirmed cases in Hubei province, where the virus was first discovered. All additional deaths were from Hubei. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,754, with 3,136 deaths in total. — Lee

8:10 am: Death toll rises to 18 in collapsed China quarantine hotel

At least 18 people have died after a hotel in China's Fujian province collapsed on Saturday evening, according to state media, citing data as of Tuesday morning. The hotel in the southeast Chinese port city of Quanzhou was used to quarantine people who had recent contact with coronavirus patients. Out of 71 people who were trapped, 12 are still missing, the report said. — Lee All times below are in Eastern time.

6:53 pm: Trump says he's working on a payroll tax cut to help US workers

President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with Senate and House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a possible tax relief measure to provide "a timely and effective response to the coronavirus." "We are to be meeting with House Republicans, Mitch McConnell, and discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief," Trump said at a press briefing with coronavirus task force members. "It's a big number," he added. "We're also going to be talking about hourly wage earners getting help so they can be in a position where they're not going to miss a paycheck."

6 pm: Tesla shares plummet as cheap oil and coronavirus challenge electric car and solar sales

Tesla shares plummeted by 13.6% to $608 per share on Monday, dropping 6 percentage points more than the S&P for the day, as plunging oil prices and the continuing coronavirus outbreak weighed on investors. The oil price battles between Saudi Arabia and Russia could challenge Tesla's electric vehicle and solar roof sales in markets where it remains more affordable for people to stick with fossil fuels, and where they are not incentivized to switch to renewables. Historically, when crude oil and gas prices decline, electric vehicle sales -- and solar installations -- slow down. Tesla is also grappling with the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak in and beyond China. The epidemic has forced temporary closures of Tesla's new Shanghai car plant and stores throughout the country. —Kolodny

5:30 pm: Trump had contact with congressmen Collins and Gaetz before they self-quarantined over coronavirus concerns

5:05 pm: Italy extends its quarantine to the entire country; PM asks residents to stay at home