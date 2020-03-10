Coronavirus live updates: China reports 19 new cases, Italy locks down entire country

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Beijing time.
China reported 19 new confirmed cases and 17 additional deaths as of March 9, according to the country's National Health Commission. Of the new cases, 17 were confirmed cases in Hubei province, where the virus was first discovered. All additional deaths were from Hubei.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,754, with 3,136 deaths in total. — Lee
At least 18 people have died after a hotel in China's Fujian province collapsed on Saturday evening, according to state media, citing data as of Tuesday morning.
The hotel in the southeast Chinese port city of Quanzhou was used to quarantine people who had recent contact with coronavirus patients. Out of 71 people who were trapped, 12 are still missing, the report said. — Lee
All times below are in Eastern time.
President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with Senate and House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a possible tax relief measure to provide "a timely and effective response to the coronavirus."
"We are to be meeting with House Republicans, Mitch McConnell, and discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief," Trump said at a press briefing with coronavirus task force members.
"It's a big number," he added. "We're also going to be talking about hourly wage earners getting help so they can be in a position where they're not going to miss a paycheck."
Tesla shares plummeted by 13.6% to $608 per share on Monday, dropping 6 percentage points more than the S&P for the day, as plunging oil prices and the continuing coronavirus outbreak weighed on investors.
The oil price battles between Saudi Arabia and Russia could challenge Tesla's electric vehicle and solar roof sales in markets where it remains more affordable for people to stick with fossil fuels, and where they are not incentivized to switch to renewables. Historically, when crude oil and gas prices decline, electric vehicle sales -- and solar installations -- slow down.
Tesla is also grappling with the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak in and beyond China. The epidemic has forced temporary closures of Tesla's new Shanghai car plant and stores throughout the country. —Kolodny
President Donald Trump had contact with two Republican congressmen before their announcements Monday that they were entering self-quarantine after learning they had been previously exposed to someone since diagnosed with coronavirus.
Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia shook hands with Trump last Friday when the president traveled to Atlanta to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where officials there briefed him on their response to coronavirus.
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida flew on Air Force One with Trump on Monday on a flight from Orlando, Fla., to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The New York Times, citing two people with knowledge of the situation, reported that Gaetz learned shortly after the plane was airborne that he, like Collins, had been in contact with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in late February who since has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Gaetz then sat in a section of the plane by himself, the newspaper reported.
Gaetz publicly revealed he was entering self-quarantining about an hour after he got off the plane with Trump.
Video footage shows Gaetz on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews stepping backwards and raising his hand as if to keep a man approaching at a distance from him. —Breuninger
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday he will sign a decree that extends the lock down of the Lombardy region to the entire country as Italy's COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.
People throughout the country should not leave their homes other than for work and emergencies, Conte said. He added that all public gatherings will be banned and sporting events suspended.
Italian officials previously announced a lock down of the Lombardy region, which is the hardest-hit part of the country by COVID-19.
The new coronavirus has infected more than 9,172 across Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University, killing at least 463. —Feuer
