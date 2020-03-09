White House to invite Wall Street executives to meet over coronavirus concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, right, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.

The White House is inviting Wall Street executives to discuss the response to the new coronavirus outbreak, an administration official told CNBC.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the meeting, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday. Invitations were being sent out as of Monday afternoon, the official told CNBC.

The Washington Post first reported the gathering.

The meeting was arranged amid a punishing market rout spurred by fears about the impact of the coronavirus.

The virus has infected more than 100,000 people around the world and killed at least 3,892, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The Trump administration's coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has scrambled to respond as more Americans test positive for the disease. White House aides are set to meet with Trump and present economic stimulus ideas to him after he returns to Washington, D.C., from Florida later Monday afternoon.