ECB holds rates but announces stimulus package to combat coronavirus impact

The European Central Bank decided Thursday not to cut interest rates, despite market expectations for a reduction amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

However, the central bank did announce Thursday measures to support bank lending and expanded its asset purchase program by 120 billion euros ($135.28 billion).

Market participants were expecting a rate cut of 10 basis points as a way to stimulate the euro economy amid fears that a recession is about to hit the region. Both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England cut rates over the last week as ways to support their respective economies.

The ECB's main rate stands at -0.5%. The negative rate is meant to spur banks to loan money rather than park it at the central bank.

The coronavirus, which began in China at the end of 2019, has spread worldwide. There are more than 127,000 confirmed cases globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Italy, one of the biggest economies in the euro area, has the highest number of cases outside China and has implemented a nationwide lockdown.