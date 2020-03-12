The most important promotion a woman gets is the first one

The biggest obstacle many woman will face on their way to senior leadership is getting past an entry-level position.

According to Women in the Workplace 2019, a study by McKinsey and LeanIn.Org, for every 100 men who became managers, only 72 women were promoted to the same level.

The study found that this resulted in "more women getting stuck at the entry level, and fewer women becoming managers."

Fixing the issue of gender equality goes beyond getting promoted, said Shelley Zalis, CEO of the Female Quotient, which uses pop-up experiences to educate companies and individuals on how they can change workplace culture.

"Gender equality is good for business. Gender equality is good for innovation. Gender equality is good for culture," Zalis said.

Check out this video to learn the three "low-hanging fruits" that Zalis thinks people and companies need to tackle to keep women from getting stuck in entry-level positions.

