Lagarde on Trump travel ban: 'I doubt very much that diseases have passports and are aware of borders'

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde suggested that the coronavirus is likely to keep spreading irrespective of President Donald Trump's travel ban on some European nations.

Trump announced Wednesday a ban for those entering the United States from 26 European countries. The travel restriction is due to start Friday and last for 30 days.

"I am not to judge one measure or the other by any government. But I doubt very much that diseases have passports and are aware of borders," Lagarde told CNBC's Annette Weisbach Thursday.

"They ignore those borders and I think all economies should be mindful about taking the right steps to protect households, the people, enterprises, and make sure, as I said, we bridge that collectively," she added in an exclusive interview.

Her comments come after the ECB decided not to cut interest rates, despite market expectations for a reduction amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. However, the central bank did announce measures to support bank lending and expanded its asset purchase program by 120 billion euros ($135.28 billion).

Market participants were expecting a rate cut of 10 basis points as a way to stimulate the euro economy amid fears that a recession is about to hit the region. Both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England cut rates over the last week as ways to support their respective economies.