Sports and finance have a lot in common, says Olympian Lauryn Williams

If you need a pep talk, check out Lauryn Williams, a certified financial planner and four-time Olympian.

She knows how to train for a stratospheric goal. Williams, founder of financial advisory firm Worth Winning in Dallas, is a three-time Olympic medalist and the first American woman to earn a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, in sprinting and bobsledding.

Take student debt, a definite headwind for most.

The amount owed for student loans is now more than people owe in credit card and auto debt — and the outstanding debt keeps spiraling up. The average college graduate owes $30,000, up from $10,000 in the 1990s. Every day, 3,000 people default on their loans.

Williams says it is still possible to save for other things or purchase a home, even with outstanding debt. You just have to figure out the best way to pay down the loans.

Student debt, and all the negative emotions it sparks, is among the biggest problems her clients face.

"They're embarrassed, they're ashamed," Williams said. "They feel like they've kind of been cheated in some way, because they took on all this debt thinking that it was going to increase their earnings."

The stark reality is that many graduate with those hefty loans to jobs that pay salaries far below what they'd envisioned.

Sometimes the cost of living in their area and the student loan payments outstrip their salary. "It's really frustrating for a lot of people," Williams said.

That financial weight leads many to feel hopeless. Williams says people struggle with worrying they'll never be able to buy a home or start investing. They feel they can't save when they need to throw all available resources toward the debt.

"A lot of my work is around creating a strategy for clients to help them see the light at the end of that tunnel that is student loan debt," Williams said.