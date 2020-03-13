Japan and South Korea markets fall more than 6% as Asia markets sell off

Stocks in Asia saw heavy losses in Friday morning trade after shares of Wall Street saw a historic drop overnight, as fears over the global coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
South Korea's Kospi led losses among the region's major markets as it plunged 6.29% in early trade.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 6.63% in early trade following its Thursday close in bear market territory at 18,559.63 — more than 20% off its 52-week closing high. The Topix index also dived 6.15%.
Over in Australia, shares also tumbled, with the S&P/ASX 200 down more than 7%. The index fell into a bear market on Wednesday and saw losses of more than 7% on Thursday.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell 1.96%.
"The world's financial system has become dislocated," Kim Mundy, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note. "Underlying the big moves is a lack of confidence governments have the right plan to contain the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus."
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2,352.60 points lower at 21,200.62 — its worst drop since the 1987 "Black Monday" market crash, when it collapsed by more than 22%. The S&P 500 also had its worst day since 1987, plunging 9.5% to close at 2,480.64, joining the Dow in a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite ended its trading day 9.4% lower at 7,201.80.
Amid the market washout stateside, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced Thursday new moves to pump in more than $1 trillion into the financial system in an effort to combat potential freezes brought on by the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank surprised expectations by announcing Thursday that it was not cutting rates. The central bank did, however, announce measures to support bank lending and expanded its asset purchase program by 120 billion euros ($135.28 billion).
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.439 after an earlier spike above 98.
The Japanese yen traded at 104.73 per dollar after strengthening from levels around 106 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6281 following a decline from levels above $0.64 yesterday.
