Japan and South Korea markets fall more than 6% as Asia markets sell off

Stocks in Asia saw heavy losses in Friday morning trade after shares of Wall Street saw a historic drop overnight, as fears over the global coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

South Korea's Kospi led losses among the region's major markets as it plunged 6.29% in early trade.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 6.63% in early trade following its Thursday close in bear market territory at 18,559.63 — more than 20% off its 52-week closing high. The Topix index also dived 6.15%.

Over in Australia, shares also tumbled, with the S&P/ASX 200 down more than 7%. The index fell into a bear market on Wednesday and saw losses of more than 7% on Thursday.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell 1.96%.

"The world's financial system has become dislocated," Kim Mundy, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note. "Underlying the big moves is a lack of confidence governments have the right plan to contain the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus."