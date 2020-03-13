Fiat Chrysler plant workers walk out over coronavirus concerns in Canada

An employee at Fiat Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant works inside the chassis of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid in December 2016.

Fiat Chrysler's minivan plant in Canada has halted production following workers refusing to work amid concerns of an employee contracting the coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the plant, however there is an employee "out on self-quarantine as a precaution because of possible secondary contact," Fiat Chrysler said in an emailed statement Friday.

Windsor Assembly plant workers walked out mid-afternoon Thursday, and the facility remains idled, according to the company and Canadian union Unifor, which represents the workers.

"People are nervous," Unifor President Jerry Dias told CNBC. "The unfortunate reality is, and I'm praying that I'm wrong, but, we're going to be seeing a lot more of this … Things are changing so quickly … Every day you wake up and it's worse."

Dias said the union stands behind its members' decision to not work if they don't feel it's safe. "People are afraid to catch something at work at take it home to their children," he said. "I understand why people are nervous."

Fiat Chrysler said Canada's Ministry of Labor visited the plant on Thursday to investigate and determined its "protocols and work environment to be safe."