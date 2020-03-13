Sports teams can hang onto sky-high valuations by taking care of employees now during coronavirus outbreak

In the midst of what he called sports' "Black Swan," Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was praised by experts throughout the sports business industry for his early signs of leadership after the NBA suspended its season due to the coronavirus.

Cuban told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday that staff throughout American Airlines Center would be financially "stuck" without events that aid workers, and said he would create "a program" for those affected throughout his workforce.

On Friday, Cuban elaborated via email, telling CNBC: "This is a chance to demonstrate that compassion for employees can take priority over profits, and from employees, an understanding that we all need to be flexible will go a long way towards helping us get through this crisis."

With fears of the coronavirus pandemic continuing to have a global impact, it's professional sports owners like Cuban who are faced with the "opportunity" to lead, according to Marty Conway, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

"I can see a number of owners and leagues saying, 'We're going to take some responsibility here. It's the right thing to do to sustain the business,'" Conway said.

Conway, who spent time at AOL Sports and served as a special advisor to former MLB commissioner Peter Ueberroth, said team owners throughout sports would need to assist in combating the financial stress that could hit everyday workers.

And if they do it right, owners could enhance their team valuations once the coronavirus outbreak settles, and sporting events reconvene.

The coronavirus outbreak sent shock waves through sports this week. Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced on Friday the 2020 Masters would be postponed, days after the National Basketball Association became first U.S. league to suspend its season after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Other leagues, including the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer followed suit.

In the U.S., the virus has infected more than 1,323, according to Johns Hopkins University, and killed at least 38. But it's also threatening workers who rely on sporting events to earn a living.