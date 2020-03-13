Coronavirus live updates: English Premier League suspended, US grants emergency approval for new test

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 135,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Global deaths: At least 4,977, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

US cases: At least 1,701, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

US deaths: At least 40, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

8:22 am: Hubei government says only Wuhan city is high epidemic risk

The government of Hubei, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, has lowered the epidemic risk ratings of several cities and regions, leaving only the capital of Wuhan as "high risk" as of the end of March 12, according to the Hubei Daily, a state-owned local paper. Compared to March 10, 18 more cities and counties in the province were lowered to low risk, while five fell to medium risk from high risk, it said. —Reuters

8:14 am: Small businesses say coronavirus is starting to cause supply-chain squeezes and lost sales

Small business owners are beginning to feel early impacts, such as supply-chain problems and lost sales. New data from the National Federation of Independent Business show that the current effects may be limited, but worries are big. The group found that 74% of small businesses say they are not yet impacted by the pandemic, while 23% say they are being negatively affected. Just 3% report positive impacts. The group polled a random sample of 300 of its 300,000 members on Tuesday and Wednesday from employers with up to 120 workers. —Kate Rogers

7:42 am: What to expect if NYSE has to close its trading floor

A person wearing a face mask walks along Wall Street after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, March 6, 2020. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

For decades, the NYSE has had contingency plans to continue to operate in the event the floor might have to close. At one point, there was even a "mirror" floor in Brooklyn. Today, the NYSE has plans to continue to operate electronically should the floor need to close. Last weekend, the NYSE conducted a test of their trading systems to ensure they could open electronically without the floor. —Bob Pisani

7:40 am: US grants emergency approval to Roche for testing

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for a coronavirus test made by Swiss diagnostics maker Roche, a move aimed at boosting screening capacity to help contain the growing epidemic. The tests provide results in 3.5 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results in 24 hours, Roche said on Friday. The FDA's Emergency Use Authorization allows the tests to be deployed in markets including the United States as well as others accepting the CE mark signifying they conform to European directives. —Reuters

7:30 am: English Premier League suspends soccer matches until April due to coronavirus

Fans wear disposable face masks prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom. Michael Regan | Getty Images

The governing bodies of English soccer have announced in a joint statement that elite-level matches, including the Premier League, will be suspended until early April. It becomes the latest sports league to have been temporarily halted as a result of the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has infected more than 135,000 people worldwide. In the U.S., all four major and active leagues have ceased competition in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. — Sam Meredith

7:10 am: Croatia and Estonia close schools to combat coronavirus spread

Croatia and Estonia have both moved to shut down schools for an extended period in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced Friday that schools and universities in the country would remain closed from Monday for two weeks. Meanwhile, Estonia's government decided to close schools and ban public gatherings nationwide until May 1. Croatia has reported 19 cases of the coronavirus, while Estonia has confirmed 16 infections. Neither country has recorded any deaths as a result of COVID-19. — Sam Meredith

6:45 am: Indonesia's cases more than double

Indonesia's health ministry told reporters Friday that COVID-19 infections had jumped to 69, up from 34 cases Thursday. An official for the country's health ministry said the cases ranged from ages two to 80, Reuters reported, and three people with the coronavirus had died. —Sam Meredith

6:40 am: Trump says coronavirus testing to take place on a 'very large scale basis'