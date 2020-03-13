Trump's travel ban on many European countries is 'politically motivated,' analysts say

President Donald Trump arrives at a "Hope for Prisoners" graduation ceremony at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 20, 2020.

President Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from many European countries is "politically motivated" and will not prevent further coronavirus cases, analysts told CNBC.

Trump announced Wednesday that people from 26 countries in Europe would be banned from entering the United States for a period of 30 days. These nations form the so-called Schengen Area, where there are no passport checks between internal borders.

However, countries in Europe which are not part of the Schengen area are excluded from the ban. These include the U.K., Ireland, Croatia, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania.

"The U.S. travel ban against the EU Schengen is a politically motivated, and largely ineffective measure," Alberto Alemanno, a professor of EU law at H.E.C. Paris Business School, told CNBC Friday.

"While it is true that a large proportion of Covid19 cases originate in the Schengen area, the ban is inherently inconsistent. It exempts U.S. citizens, legal residents, as well as countries such as the U.K. that has almost 500 confirmed cases," he said, adding that most European countries covered by the ban had fewer cases.

The White House declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

Several EU officials have criticized Trump's move for not coordinating his response with them. "The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," two of the most senior EU officials, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, said Thursday in a statement.