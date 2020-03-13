Disney to halt some live-action film production as coronavirus spreads

People wearing facemasks, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, talk on a street in front of a poster for the Disney film "Mulan" in Vientiane on March 11, 2020.

Disney is halting the production of some of its live-action films as concerns over the growing coronavirus pandemic worsen.

"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible," the company said in a statement.

This move will impact films like "The Little Mermaid," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Home Alone," "The Last Duel," "Nightmare Alley," as well as "Peter Pan & Wendy" and "Shrunk."

It's currently unclear how many employees will be impacted by the production shutdown. The film industry is notorious for its short-term employment opportunities, with movie crews working anywhere from just a few months to a little under a year on projects. They then move on to the next film.

It is also unclear if Disney's animations studios will also be shuttered.

Disney was not immediately available to provide additional comment.

The company has already postponed the release of "Mulan," which was supposed to debut in theaters on March 27. Disney has not yet set a new release date.

Additionally, Disney has shuttered all of its theme parks for the entire month of March to help stem transmission of COVID-19.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.