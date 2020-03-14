Coronavirus live updates: South Korea adds 107 new cases, Trump voices support for response deal

Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a subway station in Seoul on March 13, 2020. - UNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) Jung Yeon-Je | AFP | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: At least 136,895, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Global deaths: At least 5,077, according to the latest figures from the WHO

US cases: At least 2,028, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. All times below are in Beijing time.

9:33 am: South Korea adds 107 new cases

South Korea reported 107 new cases as of Mar. 14, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 8,086. There were 5 additional fatalities, bringing the death toll to 72, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All times below are in Eastern time.

7:50 pm: Trump urges Republicans to back Pelosi and Mnuchin's coronavirus response deal

President Donald Trump voiced his support for a House coronavirus relief plan Friday after a day of talks between Democrats and his administration on how to blunt the economic damage of the global pandemic. In a series of tweets, the president said "I fully support" the legislation negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He urged Republicans and Democrats in the House to support the bill and and he looks forward to signing it "ASAP!" —Jacob Pramuk

7 pm: Deal to pass coronavirus relief bill hits last-minute snag

Efforts to pass a coronavirus relief package hit another roadblock Friday night as negotiators in Washington sent mixed signals about whether they reached agreement on a plan. Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to colleagues that "we are proud to have reached an agreement" on a proposal to blunt the economic damage of the global pandemic after hours of back-and-forth with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. But after 7:30 p.m. ET, the second-ranking Democrat in the House said his party had not actually reached a deal with the White House. "She thought there was" a deal, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told NBC News when asked why Pelosi announced an agreement. —Jacob Pramuk

5:30 pm: Trump says UK could be added to European travel restrictions

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.K. could be added to sweeping restrictions on travel for much of Europe, measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus. The restrictions that Trump announced earlier this week and that take effect at midnight prohibit the entry of foreigners who have been in 26 European countries for 30 days. They currently exclude Great Britain and Ireland. —Leslie Josephs

4:40: Trump says he will 'most likely' be tested for coronavirus