How the coronavirus changed life in China: CNBC Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon

A Chinese woman wears a protective mask and sunglasses as she waits for a bus on a nearly empty road during rush hour in the central business district on February 13, 2020, in Beijing. Kevin Frayer

It started in December. A few cases of pneumonia with unknown etiology were reported in Wuhan, China, apparently isolated and, at first, no cause for alarm. Seventy-two days later the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. Eunice Yoon, CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief, has been on the ground in China covering the outbreak since its origins in Hubei province. Yoon's reporting began in January, when one of China's top epidemiologists confirmed human-to-human transmission of the virus. That confirmation coincided with the beginning of Chunyun, the travel period for Chinese New Year, the largest annual human migration in the world. "That's when we started to think, 'This is going to be a really big story,'" says Yoon, reflecting on the beginning of her coverage with CNBC Senior Producer Katie Kramer in Friday's episode of "Squawk Pod." In the two and a half months since the novel coronavirus was confirmed to spread among humans, more than 125,000 cases have been reported worldwide. "In the beginning ... security guards started wearing gloves, and then masks, and then suddenly they're wearing goggles and they're taking your temperature," Yoon recalls. "I was in a park and I thought, 'OK ... I am just going to take my mask off for a little bit … I'm just going to breathe properly because it's kind of hard to breathe in the mask.' And then there was a line of police and I got scolded," Yoon says of what daily life, as both a reporter and a Beijing resident, has been like during the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

As the Chinese government shut down businesses and limited domestic travel to contain the outbreak, official scrutiny of residents mounted. Two months into the epidemic in China, Yoon was showing her passport to move around her own neighborhood. She, along with other Beijing residents, applied for residential ID cards, capped at three per household. "If you have more people in your house, then too bad. They can't leave," she says. Despite reports from the state media that the situation was improving in February, Yoon's experience living and working in China was far from normal. "I had to go in early one day [to work], and the first thing I saw was a guy wearing a hazmat suit right outside my door, and I got so unsettled seeing that, because we had just been hearing that things were getting better." According to the Chinese Commerce Ministry, 19 provinces and cities in China are finally back to work, but the habits and protocols prompted by the epidemic might remain in communities long after the economy returns to 100% capacity. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on "Squawk Box" this week, "Just like after 9/11, security was put in place, but some of it never went away. Some of the steps we take now will be in place for a long time, and that's probably a good thing."