JPMorgan says it has two cases of coronavirus at Manhattan headquarters

People pass a sign for JPMorgan Chase at it's headquarters in Manhattan, New York City.

JPMorgan Chase said that two employees at its headquarters in New York City had the coronavirus.

"Both individuals have been home since earlier this week and are receiving medical treatment and we are providing full support in their recovery," said Brian Marchiony, a spokesman for the bank. "They are both doing well at this time."

JPMorgan is the biggest U.S. bank by assets.

"We are deep cleaning within appropriate margins of their work areas over and above the enhanced daily cleaning protocols that have been in place for some time," Marchiony added.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.