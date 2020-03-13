Patagonia is closing all of its stores and shutting down its website because of the coronavirus

Patagonia is closing all of its stores and its online operations because of the coronavirus.

In a memo posted on its website as of Friday afternoon, the privately held sporting goods retailer said, in part, "the scale of impact is still unknown, and we want to do our part to protect our community especially while testing availability is unknown."

All of its stores, offices and other operations will cease at the end of business Friday. It said it will continue to pay workers their regular pay in the interim.

The retailer said it will update customers more broadly about its next steps on March 27, but did not give a date when its business will reopen.

For placing online orders, the company said in a separate message that customers should check its website again on March 16.

Patagonia has 37 stores across the country, according to its website.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a growing list of event cancellations and closures, as health officials urge the public to avoid large crowds. The virus has sickened more than 1,700 and killed at least 40 in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been more than 135,000 cases.

Here is the full memo from the company's CEO, posted on Patagonia's website