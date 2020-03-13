Patagonia is closing all of its stores and shutting down its website because of the coronavirus

Patagonia is closing all of its stores and its online operations because of the coronavirus.
In a memo posted on its website as of Friday afternoon, the privately held sporting goods retailer said, in part, "the scale of impact is still unknown, and we want to do our part to protect our community especially while testing availability is unknown."
All of its stores, offices and other operations will cease at the end of business Friday. It said it will continue to pay workers their regular pay in the interim.
The retailer said it will update customers more broadly about its next steps on March 27, but did not give a date when its business will reopen.
For placing online orders, the company said in a separate message that customers should check its website again on March 16.
Patagonia has 37 stores across the country, according to its website.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a growing list of event cancellations and closures, as health officials urge the public to avoid large crowds. The virus has sickened more than 1,700 and killed at least 40 in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been more than 135,000 cases.
Here is the full memo from the company's CEO, posted on Patagonia's website
Dear Patagonia community,
As COVID-19 spreads—and is now officially a pandemic—we are taking additional safety measures to protect our employees and customers. The scale of impact is still unknown, and we want to do our part to protect our community especially while testing availability is unknown.
We will temporarily close our stores, offices and other operations at the end of business on Friday, March 13, 2020. Employees who can work from home will do so. All Patagonia employees will receive their regular pay during the closure. We apologize that over the next two weeks, there will be delays on orders and customer-service requests. We ask for your understanding and patience. We will reassess and post an update on March 27, 2020.
We encourage our friends everywhere to take the extra precautions necessary to safeguard their health and that of others. It's everyone's responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and your local health authorities are the best resources for updates and answers to questions.
Over the years, as our Patagonia community has been faced with challenges, I have always been inspired by how we emerge stronger and with an even deeper sense of purpose. We will persevere through this challenge, too.
Thank you for your business, loyalty and patience.
Rose Marcario