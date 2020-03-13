'Limit down' to 'limit up': A week of scary trading halts, but this time for a surge

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The stock market hit yet another trading halt on Friday as investors look to cap one of the wildest weeks in Wall Street history and parse through federal efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. But unlike the prior stock halts in the past week, Friday's was thanks to a surge in buying instead of intense selling. Futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average implied an opening rally of 5% and triggered a "limit up" halt at exchanges across the country.

What is 'limit down'?

In non-U.S. trading hours — that is before the 9:30 a.m. ET open of regular trading — stock futures are halted if they hit a downside or upside limit of 5%. In effect, the futures get "pinned" at the 5% limit and are unable to trade above to below the upper or lower bound, respectively, to ensure that opening trade is orderly and not emotional. Such halts are unusual and occur only in times of extremely abnormal market volatility, so this week's frequent halts has left many investors exasperated. S&P 500 futures notched a "limit down" 5% threshold in premarket trading ahead of the open on Thursday as investor sentiment deteriorated from uncertain to panicked over the impact of the coronavirus. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 finished the regular Thursday session by clinching their worst daily losses since Black Monday, the infamous 1987 stock market crash that saw the S&P 500 fall more than 20%. The Dow fell 9.99% and the S&P 500 fell 9.5% on Thursday. Equity futures also hit a similar "limit down" on Monday, when the Dow later fell more than 2,000 points, or 7.79%.

What is a 'circuit breaker'?