Trump asks energy department to purchase oil for the strategic petroleum reserve

US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference on COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, March 13, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he's directed the U.S. Department of Energy to purchase crude oil for the strategic petroleum reserve in an effort to support the battered sector amid a price war between OPEC and its allies.

"Based on the price of oil, I've also instructed the Secretary of Energy to purchase at a very good price large quantities of crude oil for storage in the U.S. strategic reserve," Trump said.

"We're going to fill it right up to the top, saving the American taxpayer billions and billions of dollars, helping our oil industry [and furthering] that wonderful goal — which we've achieved, which nobody thought was possible — of energy independence," he added.

The administration's move to purchase oil comes after the worst week for crude since 2008 as investors eyed evaporating demand from the coronavirus pandemic and a production ramp-up by top producers. Crude futures jumped 5% following the president's announcement.

A flood of low-priced oil from Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter, and the United Arab Emirates is intensifying the pressure on prices after talks with Russia soured late last week. Russia, the world's second-largest producer, does not appear willing to return to its agreement with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which has kept oil in a range around $30 a barrel for much of the last week.

For the week, Brent is set to fall around 24%, the biggest weekly decline since December 2008, when it fell nearly 26%.

The move to purchase more oil for the U.S. reserve also came as part of the administration's response of supporting the American economy that's trying to determine to what extend the novel coronavirus will impact growth. Trump declared a national state of emergency in his Friday speech from the Rose Garden.

