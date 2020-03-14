France closes restaurants, cafes, movie theaters and other nonessential shops to fight coronavirus

France will close all nonessential stores in order to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Europe, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Saturday in a press conference.



The order applies to restaurants, cafes, movie theaters and nightclubs, Philippe said in a press conference. Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and public transportation will remain open to the public.



There are at least 3,667 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The WHO declared Europe the "epicenter" of the global pandemic earlier this week.

"More cases are now being reported [in Europe] every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday at a news conference in Geneva.



Italy, the hardest hit country outside China, has imposed a nationwide lockdown. Spain is reportedly preparing to announce similar this measures this weekend as cases spike there.

France is the second largest economy in the European Union, followed by Italy and Spain.



This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.