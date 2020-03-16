As oil prices tank, BP CFO warns demand could be negative in 2020

A general view of the BP ETAP (Eastern Trough Area Project) oil platform in the North Sea around 100 miles east of Aberdeen, Scotland.

Demand for oil will likely be negative in 2020, adding further downward pressure to plummeting prices, according to BP CFO Brian Gilvary.

Around the time of its earnings report in early February, the energy giant anticipated that demand would weaken by around 300,000 to 500,000 barrels a day.

But on Monday, Gilvary told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe": "If you ask me that question today, it is more like flat demand year-on-year, maybe even negative demand - we will probably likely see negative demand this year."

Negative demand for a particular product exists when consumers dislike it to the extent that they would be prepared to pay more than the price of the product in order to avoid having to buy it.

The combination of an unfolding price war between oil production giants Russia and Saudi Arabia and concern over a potential demand shock from the global coronavirus pandemic have hammered oil prices in recent weeks.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading down 9.3% at around $30.70 per barrel on Monday afternoon while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dipped below $30 a barrel to $29.50, down 6.8%. So far this year, Brent and WTI are down 53.8% and 52% respectively.