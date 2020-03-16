Treasury yields fall after Fed cuts rates to zero

U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for a second time this month.

At around 2:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at 0.6968%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also down at 1.2893%.

In a bid to mitigate slow economic growth resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed on Sunday announced a 100-basis point interest rate cut, taking rates basically down to zero, their lowest since 2015. The central bank also unleashed a massive $700 billion quantitative easing program.

Investors seemingly baulked at what could be seen as the Fed's last roll of the dice as fears of a global recession take hold, with Dow futures plunging more than 1,000 points to hit their "limit down" level. Meanwhile, cases in the U.S. and around the world continue to escalate.