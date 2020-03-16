Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected at least 300 people in the city.

Over the weekend, de Blasio announced a number of measures to contain the virus' spread through executive order, including limiting restaurants and bars to take-out services only, ordering hospitals to cancel elective surgery and postponing an election. He also said schools will be closed until April 20 at least.

This comes after de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Thursday, saying the coronavirus outbreak "could easily be a six-month crisis." Large venues such as Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden will likely be closed for months, de Blasio said. The declaration gives the city a vast range of new authority, including the power to establish curfews, shut down public transit, close public spaces, ration goods, impose price restrictions and suspend alcohol sales.

The coronavirus has infected more than 169,000 people and killed at least 6,500 across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In the U.S., there are at least 3,700 infections and 69 deaths.

CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. and William Feuer contributed to this report.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.