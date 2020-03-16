Watch live: World Health Organization holds news conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has infected more than 169,387 people and killed at least 6,513 worldwide as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

WHO officials declared COVID-19 a global pandemic last week.

"In the past two weeks the number of cases outside China has increased 13fold and the number of affected countries has tripled," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said after declaring the virus a pandemic Wednesday. "In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher."

The virus has now spread throughout the U.S., infecting more than 3,700 people and killing at least 69, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state could see a similar spread of COVID-19 just like in China, South Korea and Italy, where the new coronavirus has millions of people under lockdown and has halted commerce. In response, cities and states have shuttered retail stores and closed schools.

The Trump administration is weighing "all options" to curb the outbreak in the U.S., including an outright halt to domestic air travel — a step not taken since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.