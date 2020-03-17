Amazon prioritizes household staples and medical supplies from merchants amid coronavirus outbreak

Amazon is telling third-party merchants it's "temporarily prioritizing" household staples, medical supplies and other product categories in response to a surge in demand from the coronavirus outbreak.
The change went into effect Tuesday and is expected to last until April 5, according to a document obtained by CNBC. It only applies to Amazon's U.S. and EU marketplaces.
Amazon said it made the decision to prioritize these shipments so it "can more quickly receive, restock and ship these products to customers," adding that it's "working around the clock to ensure availability on these essential products."
"We will let you know once we resume regular operations," Amazon said in the notice to merchants.
On Saturday, Amazon said it was running out of stock of popular household items and that some of its "delivery promises are longer than usual." In-demand items like toilet paper and bottled water showed that many listings were out of stock. Amazon's normally speedy one-day and two-day delivery options also showed delays of several days.
As a result of the change, third-party sellers are unable to send in any new inbound shipments of non-high demand products to Amazon's fulfillment centers. Amazon said it will continue to ship out merchants' existing inventory in its warehouses, as well as any shipments created before March 17.
In addition to household staples and medical supplies, Amazon told sellers it's also prioritizing products in categories like baby products, health and household, beauty and personal care, grocery, industrial and scientific and pet supplies.
The company also warned sellers not to list products in an inaccurate category, as it violates Amazon's policies and could result in their account getting suspended.