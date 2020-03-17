Amazon prioritizes household staples and medical supplies from merchants amid coronavirus outbreak

A worker loads customer orders into a waiting tractor-trailer inside the million-square foot Amazon distribution warehouse that opened last fall in Fall River, MA on Mar. 23, 2017.

Amazon is telling third-party merchants it's "temporarily prioritizing" household staples, medical supplies and other product categories in response to a surge in demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

The change went into effect Tuesday and is expected to last until April 5, according to a document obtained by CNBC. It only applies to Amazon's U.S. and EU marketplaces.

Amazon said it made the decision to prioritize these shipments so it "can more quickly receive, restock and ship these products to customers," adding that it's "working around the clock to ensure availability on these essential products."

"We will let you know once we resume regular operations," Amazon said in the notice to merchants.