European Union leaders agree to close external borders due to coronavirus

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • Leaders of European Union countries have agreed to close the EU's external borders in a new effort to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the planned external border closings at a press conference .
  • Movement within European Union member nations will be still be allowed.
  • On Monday, Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said he was closing his nation's borders to foreigners, with the major exception of U.S. citizens.
Leaders of European Union countries have agreed to close the EU's external borders in a new effort to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the planned external border closings at a press conference Tuesday.

Movement within European Union member nations will be still be allowed.

"The union and its member states will do whatever it takes," said European Council President Charles Michel.

Michel said the EU will arrange for the repatriation of citizens of member countries.

On Monday, Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said he was closing his nation's borders to foreigners, with the major exception of U.S. citizens.

