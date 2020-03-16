Canada closing borders to noncitizens because of coronavirus, U.S. citizens exempt from ban 'for the moment'

Canada is closing its borders to noncitizens because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, noting that the ban does not apply to U.S. citizens "for the moment."

"We can still slow the spread of this virus," Trudeau said at a press conference. "It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe."

Canada will make some exceptions to the closure of its borders. The ban does not effect the shipment of goods into Canada.

Trudeau's announcement came hours after the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed a ban on nonessential, incoming foreign travel for one month in the European Union.

"We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents," Trudeau said.

"This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and, at this time, U.S. citizens."

"I know that these measures are far-reaching. They are exceptional circumstances, calling for exceptional measures," he said.

Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Trudeau has no symptoms, but has been in isolation since last week as a precautionary measure.

Trudeau during the press conference said that Canadians who are traveling outside of the country currently should return "while it is still possible to do so."

"Let me be clear, if you're abroad, it's time to come home," Trudeau said.

And, he noted, "If you've just arrived, you must self-isolate for 14 days."

Trudeau's announcement came as U.S.-based airlines sought federal assistance of more than $50 billion to help them deal with the hit to their bottom lines from the coronavirus outbreak.

- Additional reporting by Kevin Breuninger

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.