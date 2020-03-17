Joe Biden wins Florida primary, NBC News projects, as he pushes to seal the Democratic nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) listen behind him during a campaign rally held at the University of South Florida Campus Recreation Building on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.

Joe Biden will win Florida's Democratic primary, NBC News projected Tuesday, taking another huge step toward the 2020 Democratic nomination in the shadow of the coronavirus.

The former vice president looked headed for a blowout, setting him up for a trove of delegates as he pushes to take on President Donald Trump in November. With more than three-quarters of results in Tuesday, he had about 61% of the vote, compared to about 23% for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Florida's primary allocates 219 pledged delegates, making it one of the biggest prizes on the calendar. Biden will win at least 126 delegates, while Sanders will come away with at least 17.

Florida forged ahead with its primary despite fears about the outbreak that forced Ohio, another state set to vote Tuesday, to stop in-person voting. The state said it took steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease while voters cast ballots, including by giving poll workers disinfecting materials and moving polling sites away from high-risk places such as hospitals and nursing homes.

Even so, some local elections officials reported having to find replacements for poll workers. Nearly 2 million people had voted early or by mail by Tuesday morning, according to state data.