Regulators considering more changes to free up bank liquidity, sources say

Federal regulators are considering whether to relax liquidity rules on the nation's banks to help reduce pressure on them coming from the coronavirus pandemic, sources said on Tuesday.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates banks and federal savings associations, is considering relaxing its 2013 rules over leveraged lending, the sources said. The OCC has not made a final decision and there is substantial resistance to the idea, the sources said.

The move would remove some restrictions on banks to provide loans to companies that are seen as risky, possibly freeing up money for firms in the energy sector that have been hit by the unfolding public health crisis and the global pullback in economic activity.

Those who are opposed to relaxing the 2013 rules note that they have been effective at keeping banks from extending risky loans that could have put them in a precarious position during the present turmoil.

