South Africa declares 'state of disaster' as coronavirus threatens to derail economic recovery

South Africa has imposed travel restrictions from countries most affected by the coronavirus as it looks to stave off the human and economic toll of the pandemic.

Although confirmed cases in South Africa currently total just 62, with no fatalities reported as yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation Sunday night and declared a national state of disaster.

South Africa has also joined a number of other African nations in imposing travel restrictions on a host of mainland European countries, as well as South Korea, the U.S. and U.K. School closures, bans on public gatherings and other emergency measures were also implemented.

"Never before in the history of our democracy have we been confronted by such a severe situation," Ramaphosa said.

South Africa also closed 35 of its 72 land border crossings and two of its eight sea ports. Kenya, Ghana and Morocco have also imposed a range of restrictions in recent days.

The outlook for the nation's economy was bleak coming into 2020, but the arrival COVID-19 is expected to further destabilize any fragile attempt at recovery.