Trump spoke with restaurant company CEOs about coronavirus response

President Donald Trump spoke with executives of the largest U.S. restaurant companies on Tuesday about the national response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Participants on the call with Trump included the CEOs of Domino's Pizza, Chick-fil-A, Subway, Restaurant Brands International, Bloomin' Brands, Yum Brands, Darden Restaurants, Papa John's, Wendy's and Raising Cane's. McDonald's U.S. president also participated.

The White House said that the executives all committed encouraging customers to use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.

One industry executive on the call with the president urged the White House to take action to support small business owners with a fund that would provide cash flow for business owners to remain solvent during the coronavirus pandemic, keep employees on payroll and continue to grow once things stabilize, according to a person with direct knowledge of the call.

In response the president indicated his support, saying that "I think you're really going to like what we're doing," the source said.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump praised the executives at a late morning briefing Tuesday.

"They have been fantastic," the president said. "They're keeping it open, smaller staffs. Very capable people, very capable companies."

At least 19 states across the country have mandated that restaurants and bars close their dining rooms amid the outbreak. Restaurant companies like Chick-fil-A, McDonald's and Starbucks have already closed their dining rooms in company-owned locations in the U.S.

Separately, McDonald's said Tuesday it may offer some franchisees rent deferrals as restaurants close or see traffic plunge. The global fast-food giant also warned that the "negative financial impact" to its results cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

The chief executives of the International Franchise Association and the National Retail Federation were also on the call, as well as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnunchin and Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic advisor.

