Amid the market volatility, analysts say buy these stocks in Wednesday's calls of the day: Zynga, Kroger, Hershey, Ralph Lauren & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America upgraded Tesla to neutral from underperform.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage to equal weight from overweight.
  • Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss to neutral from buy.
  • Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren to buy from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Hershey to outperform from neutral.
  • Telsey upgraded Kroger to outperform from market perform.
  • Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup, General Mills, Conagra Brands and Kellogg to market perform from underperform.
  • Oppenheimer initiated Zynga as outperform.
  • Oppenheimer initiated Sony as outperform.
  • Credit Suisse named Constellation Brands a top pick.
  • JPMorgan upgraded D.R. Horton to overweight from neutral and downgraded Lennar and  PulteGroup to neutral from overweight.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Walmart to outperform from neutral.
  • BTIG upgraded Dunkin' Brands to buy from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs added O'Reilly Automotive to the conviction buy list.
  • Barclays downgraded American Airlines to equal weight from overweight.
  • Longbow upgraded Domino's to buy from neutral.
  • Nomura Instinet initiated Stitch Fix and The RealReal as buy.
  • UBS upgraded Caterpillar to neutral from sell.
The market continues to be volatile but Wall Street analysts say there are plenty of buying opportunities.

In Wednesday's calls of the day, companies getting upgrades include Ralph Lauren, Kroger, Hershey and more.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Bank of America upgraded Tesla to 'neutral' from 'underperform'

Bank of America upgraded the stock mainly on valuation.

"Following the halving of TSLA stock from $900/sh+ a month ago to current ~$400/sh levels, we are upgrading our investment rating on TSLA stock from Underperform to Neutral based solely on valuation. While we continue to view TSLA as a trailblazer in the electric vehicle (EV) market, we believe investor optimism around the company and its business/financial future remains overhyped and litany of risks (see below) remain underappreciated, which keeps us relatively cautious on the stock despite the upgrade."

Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage to 'equal weight' from 'overweight'

Morgan Stanley downgraded the beverage makers and said the coronavirus is creating short-term risk.

"Government-mandated closures for businesses, and restrictions on public gatherings, with COVID-19 creating short-term risk for away from home beverage consumption for Coke and Monster. We are also moving our rating on the Beverage industry to in-line from attractive."