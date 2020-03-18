Amid the market volatility, analysts say buy these stocks in Wednesday's calls of the day: Zynga, Kroger, Hershey, Ralph Lauren & more

The market continues to be volatile but Wall Street analysts say there are plenty of buying opportunities.
In Wednesday's calls of the day, companies getting upgrades include Ralph Lauren, Kroger, Hershey and more.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
Bank of America upgraded the stock mainly on valuation.
"Following the halving of TSLA stock from $900/sh+ a month ago to current ~$400/sh levels, we are upgrading our investment rating on TSLA stock from Underperform to Neutral based solely on valuation. While we continue to view TSLA as a trailblazer in the electric vehicle (EV) market, we believe investor optimism around the company and its business/financial future remains overhyped and litany of risks (see below) remain underappreciated, which keeps us relatively cautious on the stock despite the upgrade."
Morgan Stanley downgraded the beverage makers and said the coronavirus is creating short-term risk.